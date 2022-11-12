A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
World
U.N. votes to take Israeli 'occupation' of Palestine to Hague international court

Status of Jerusalem a volatile point between Israelis, Palestinians

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2022 at 4:16pm
Jerusalem, Israel (Image by Ekaterina Vysotina from Pixabay)

(JERUSALEM POST) – The U.N. General Assembly voted 98-17 to seek an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on the illegality of Israel’s “occupation” of Palestinian territories on the grounds that it can be considered de-facto annexation.

The resolution specifically asked the ICJ for an opinion on the status of Jerusalem, which is one of the most volatile and contentious points of discord between Israelis and Palestinians.

The broad-range resolution also ignored Jewish ties to its holiest site, the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, referring to it solely by its Muslim name of al-Haram al-Sharif (the Noble Sanctuary).

