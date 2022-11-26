A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. bird flu outbreak officially becomes worst on record

50.54 million poultry culled so far

Published November 26, 2022 at 1:59pm
Published November 26, 2022 at 1:59pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – The U.S. outbreak of avian influenza or bird flu is now the worst on record, with 50.54 million birds culled, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Thursday. 

Earlier this week, the outbreak at a commercial turkey farm in South Dakota resulted in tens of thousands of birds being culled to avoid spreading. This was enough to top the previous record of 50.5 million birds that died in the 2015 avian-flu outbreak.

Readers have been well-informed this year about the devastating bird flu outbreak ravaging commercial poultry farms nationwide. We cautioned at the start of this month of the "possibility of additional outbreaks" and noted ahead of Thanksgiving that supermarket egg prices were hyperinflating because a large swath of the nation's egg-laying hens was wiped out.

