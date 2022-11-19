U.S. flies supersonic bombers in response to North Korea's new ICBM launch

(FOX NEWS) – The U.S. military on Saturday responded to recent missile launches from North Korea by flying two supersonic bombers alongside South Korean and Japanese warplanes.

North Korea on Friday drew international ire after it test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable (ICBM) of carrying multiple nuclear warheads and with a range that could reach anywhere on the U.S.’s mainland.

The U.S. and its regional allies condemned the move and accused Pyongyang of attempting to destabilize the region as it looks to bolster its nuclear program and gain geopolitical prowess though its military advancements.

