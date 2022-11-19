A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S. flies supersonic bombers in response to North Korea's new ICBM launch

Accused Pyongyang of attempting to destabilize region

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2022 at 4:15pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
North Korea ballistic missile

North Korea ballistic missile

(FOX NEWS) – The U.S. military on Saturday responded to recent missile launches from North Korea by flying two supersonic bombers alongside South Korean and Japanese warplanes.

North Korea on Friday drew international ire after it test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable (ICBM) of carrying multiple nuclear warheads and with a range that could reach anywhere on the U.S.’s mainland.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The U.S. and its regional allies condemned the move and accused Pyongyang of attempting to destabilize the region as it looks to bolster its nuclear program and gain geopolitical prowess though its military advancements.

TRENDING: The FBI should be defunded and disbanded

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pennsylvania AG announces arrest in 'widespread' ballot fraud operation
Massive news site suspended from Twitter for sharing video of Obama admitting election machine exploits
How Florida is 'on its way' to being a totally Republican state
Congress told to give 'homeowners, farmers' power to address environmental issues
Why is the government arming more bureaucrats than Marines?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×