U.S. livid as American women's basketball champion transferred to Russian forced-labor camp

(ZEROHEDGE) – The White House is livid after WNBA star Brittney Griner has been transferred to a forced labor colony to serve out a nine-and-a-half year sentence after her conviction for possession of a small quantity of cannibas oil.

Griner "is now on her way to a penal colony," her attorneys said in a Wednesday statement, noting that "we do not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination." The lawyers said they won't know of her precise whereabouts for possibly two weeks. "In accordance with the standard Russian procedure, the attorneys, as well as the US Embassy, should be notified upon her arrival at her destination. Notification is given via official mail and normally takes up to two weeks to be received."

Though Griner's move to the penal colony is just now being confirmed, her legal team said she was transferred out of the detention center where she was held for court appearances on Nov. 4.

