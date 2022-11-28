A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. real-estate tycoon exposed as 'boogeyman of porn'

'Tons of women were abused by this one guy'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 28, 2022 at 11:36am
(DAILY BEAST) -- Los Angeles-area real estate magnate Mark Handel was once able to get state legislation specially drafted to suit his developments, persuade the city council to give his projects an interest-free six-figure loan, and to cultivate ties with men who would later represent the region in the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.

But according to materials from a forthcoming documentary—which The Daily Beast corroborated through public records research and conversations with San Fernando Valley insiders—Handel, now facing federal fraud and money-laundering charges, maintained a parallel career as one of the most notorious and misogynistic figures in hardcore porn: Khan Tusion.

One of the directors behind the new film revealed to The Daily Beast that he first heard about Handel’s infamous alter ego while working on a movie based on a 2010 murder in the adult industry.

Read the full story ›

