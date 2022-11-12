U.S., U.K. troops train to 'pacify Russian civilians'

(RT) – U.S. and U.K. military forces have held a joint exercise to practice interoperability and test their latest equipment and combat techniques on terrain similar to the “Ukrainian steppe,” reportedly including war games simulating how they might “pacify” mobs of angry Russian-speaking civilians.

The ongoing drills are being held in California’s Mojave Desert as part of the Pentagon’s 'Project Convergence', which was expanded this year to include participation by allies Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the U.K.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The troops, including an elite British infantry regiment, practiced “lessons learned” from the Russia-Ukraine conflict while training on open desert landscapes deemed “similar to the flat terrain of the Ukrainian steppe,” the UK’s Times newspaper said.

TRENDING: Red alert: Republicans flip another battleground-state congressional seat

Read the full story ›