UN: World's population hits 8 billion

(THE HILL) – The United Nations said the world population hit 8 billion people on Tuesday, although overall growth rates in the total population are slowing. The 8 billionth person was born somewhere in the world on Tuesday, according to U.N. projections.

The population milestone was reached owing to a gradual increase in the average human lifespan, accomplished through improvements in medicine and public health.

It took just 12 years for the world population to grow from 7 billion to 8 billion people, but the U.N. projects it will take 15 years to reach 9 billion people, a milestone expected to be reached by 2037.

