A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldLIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

UN: World's population hits 8 billion

Took just 12 years to grow from 7 billion

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 17, 2022 at 4:56pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE HILL) – The United Nations said the world population hit 8 billion people on Tuesday, although overall growth rates in the total population are slowing. The 8 billionth person was born somewhere in the world on Tuesday, according to U.N. projections.

The population milestone was reached owing to a gradual increase in the average human lifespan, accomplished through improvements in medicine and public health.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It took just 12 years for the world population to grow from 7 billion to 8 billion people, but the U.N. projects it will take 15 years to reach 9 billion people, a milestone expected to be reached by 2037.

TRENDING: Even many Dems have had enough of Joe Biden's COVID 'emergency'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







In horrific move, Iran's parliament votes to execute 15,000 protestors to teach 'hard lesson'
UN: World's population hits 8 billion
As crypto crumbles, El Salvador braces for economic storm
Rand Paul to FBI chief: You're 'not being forthcoming'
Americans to see highest Thanksgiving gasoline prices ever
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×