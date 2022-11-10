A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
University offers 'problem of whiteness' course

Instructor moved the course to the spring after public attention

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – University of Chicago will offer a course titled “The Problem of Whiteness” this upcoming spring semester.

The class is offered through the Critical Race and Ethnic Studies Department and has attracted media attention.

“This seminar examines the problem of whiteness through an anthropological lens, drawing from classic and contemporary works of critical race theory,” according to the course description. The university declined to provide a copy of the syllabus.

