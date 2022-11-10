University offers 'problem of whiteness' course

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – University of Chicago will offer a course titled “The Problem of Whiteness” this upcoming spring semester.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The class is offered through the Critical Race and Ethnic Studies Department and has attracted media attention.

“This seminar examines the problem of whiteness through an anthropological lens, drawing from classic and contemporary works of critical race theory,” according to the course description. The university declined to provide a copy of the syllabus.

TRENDING: Biden's vs. Trump's 'lies' – what a difference an administration makes

Read the full story ›