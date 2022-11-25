A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
University staff begin biggest ever higher education strike

'Had enough of falling pay, pension cuts and gig economy working conditions'

Published November 25, 2022
Published November 25, 2022 at 1:22pm
(Pexels)

(MSN) – University staff across the U.K. are to walkout on Thursday, kicking off the biggest-ever industrial action to affect higher education.

Around 70,000 members of the University and College Union (UCU) will strike on Thursday and Friday, and again next Wednesday in a dispute over pay, pensions and contracts. They say staff are “burnt out” and have “had enough of falling pay, pension cuts and gig economy working conditions.”

Thursday will mark one of the biggest walkouts of the year – with Royal Mail workers and teachers also due to strike – as industrial unrest continues to spread across the country.

