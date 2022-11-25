University staff begin biggest ever higher education strike

(MSN) – University staff across the U.K. are to walkout on Thursday, kicking off the biggest-ever industrial action to affect higher education.
Around 70,000 members of the University and College Union (UCU) will strike on Thursday and Friday, and again next Wednesday in a dispute over pay, pensions and contracts. They say staff are “burnt out” and have “had enough of falling pay, pension cuts and gig economy working conditions.”
Advertisement - story continues below
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
Thursday will mark one of the biggest walkouts of the year – with Royal Mail workers and teachers also due to strike – as industrial unrest continues to spread across the country.
TRENDING: Mama mia! She bought a separate 'church car'?