Urgent dispatch from Arizona: Kari Lake's path to victory requires citizen action

There's clear evidence that Maricopa County has suppressed votes in violation of Arizona law and of the federal Help America Vote Act, and the only solution is to hold another election under the supervision of a court, contends longtime Republican activist and publisher Floyd Brown is a Twitter dispatch from Phoenix.

The elections in Maricopa have not been certified," he wrote. "and I have received dozens of calls asking me, 'Does Kari Lake still have a path to victory?' I also have been asked, 'What can I do to help?'"

Answering the questions, Brown, publisher of the Western Journal, said the vote count in Maricopa County in 2022 is "irredeemably flawed."

"Thousands of voters that showed up to vote were turned away. Other voters were given instructions by officials which contradicted policy, and resulted in ballots being cast, but not counted," he said.

The Maricopa County Supervisors meeting was flooded with testimony of Election Day chaos, Brown noted. And so many complaints came into the office of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich that he sent a letter to the Maricopa County Attorney Tom Liddy requesting information necessary for the elections to be certified.

See testimony at the supervisors meeting:

But Brown said there has been "complete silence" from Liddy's office.

"The only solution is to hold another election under the supervision of a court, and require [the Maricopa County Elections Department] to comply with the law."

Brown says there are three ways citizens can help.

One thing not to do, he said, is to engage in any public demonstrations or protests.

"There may come a time for such protests, but we are not there yet," he said.

The first way to help is to contact Brnovich(@generalbrnovich) and express thanks for speaking up and "asking the tough questions," and ask him to "please keep at it until you know the answers and vindicate our voting rights."

Secondly, anyone who has specific claims or actions should file an affidavit with attorneys working on vindicating citizens' voting rights at this website.

Finally, he asks citizens to contact the Republican National Committee chairwoman, Ronna Romney McDaniel, via @GOPChairwoman and phone number (202) 863-8500.

The Republican National Committee initially said it would fund the litigation against the country attorney, Brown said. But "orders came down" from Washington, D.C., and McDaniel's office "to stand down."

"They left the Arizona candidates and voters on the field to bleed while they scampered back to DC or went on vacation," Brown wrote.

McDaniel, he said, believes the Arizona RNC representatives "won’t be supporting her for re-election in January at their swanky meetings in Dana Point California at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel."

"So, she made a command decision to cut Arizona off," he wrote.

"Her re-election as RNC Chair is more important to her than the voters of Arizona," Brown wrote, noting 168 people vote in the RNC chairman election, with three come from each state.

"Call the RNC Representative in your state and let them know how disappointed you are. Always be polite and respectful."

