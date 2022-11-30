Vaping can ruin your smile, speed up development of cavities, study warns

(STUDY FINDS) -- Vaping could ruin someone’s smile by increasing the risk of developing dental cavities, a new study warns.

Researchers from Tufts University say after inhaling, the sticky and sugary content of the vaping liquid sticks to the teeth — causing all the damage. The liquid also changes the microbiome of the mouth, making it more hospitable to decay-causing bacteria.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Moreover, vaping appears to encourage decay in areas where it usually doesn’t occur, such as the bottom edges of front teeth.

TRENDING: Reuniting with birth mother gives daughter chills about her own birth

Read the full story ›