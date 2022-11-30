A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education HealthWND HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Vaping can ruin your smile, speed up development of cavities, study warns

'People do need to be aware of what we're seeing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 29, 2022 at 7:14pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(STUDY FINDS) -- Vaping could ruin someone’s smile by increasing the risk of developing dental cavities, a new study warns.

Researchers from Tufts University say after inhaling, the sticky and sugary content of the vaping liquid sticks to the teeth — causing all the damage. The liquid also changes the microbiome of the mouth, making it more hospitable to decay-causing bacteria.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Moreover, vaping appears to encourage decay in areas where it usually doesn’t occur, such as the bottom edges of front teeth.

TRENDING: Reuniting with birth mother gives daughter chills about her own birth

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Vaping can ruin your smile, speed up development of cavities, study warns
Pro-gay kids' film tanks at box office: 'Stop making everything sexual'
'Unbelievable and pathetic': Actor Kevin Sorbo 'incensed' over brainwashing of young minds
Israel orders expulsion of woman seeking asylum from genital mutilation
Major city will send taxpayer dollars to residents so they can donate to politicians
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×