Vatican chief auditor says he was raided, forced out for digging too deep

(ZEROHEDGE) – The Vatican's former chief auditor, Libero Milone, says he was raided by gendarmes in June of 2017, after which he was accused of spying on top Vatican cardinals.

"Now you have to confess," they demanded, according to Milone, who says he signed resignation papers instead of face time in a Vatican jail, the NY Times reports.

Since his ouster, the Vatican – which has been plagued with financial (and pedophilia) scandals for decades – has attempted to clean up its act. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu – who Milone was accused of spying on (and, Milone believes, was behind his ouster) – has himself been booted from his position by Pope Francis, and is now standing trial in the Vatican for embezzlement and abuse of office in connection with a shady $135 million London real estate deal.

