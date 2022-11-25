A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Vending machines for anti-overdose drug Narcan gain support

Lifesaving medications being made available in cities across the country

Published November 25, 2022
Published November 25, 2022 at 2:20pm
(Pexels)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Some local governments and nonprofit organizations are using vending machines to distribute Narcan, a medication that reverses opioid overdoses, in the hope of reducing drug overdose deaths.

Vending machines with the lifesaving medication are being placed in cities across the country, including Philadelphia and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at detention centers, malls, college campuses, and other public areas to hand out to community members to use in emergencies.

"These organizations, they may be closed at five but with a machine that could be outdoors or placed in a variety of places," said Ashley Hubler, chief marketing officer for the Wittern Group, a vending machine supplier based in Iowa. "Now the end users can access the machine regardless if it's four o'clock during business hours or two o'clock in the morning [to] access the supplies when they need them."

