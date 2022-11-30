A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics U.S.LAW OF THE LAND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Verdict in for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes on Jan. 6 charges

'Seditious conspiracy for violent plot to overturn Joe Biden's election'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 29, 2022 at 9:03pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Stewart Rhodes mugshot upon his arrest Jan. 13, 2022

Stewart Rhodes mugshot upon his arrest Jan. 13, 2022

(AP) -- Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden’s election, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes guilty of sedition after three days of deliberations in the nearly two-month-long trial that showcased the far-right extremist group’s efforts to keep Republican Donald Trump in the White House at all costs.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Rhodes was acquitted of two other conspiracy charges. A co-defendant — Kelly Meggs, who led the antigovernment group’s Florida chapter — was also convicted of seditious conspiracy, while three other associates were cleared of that charge. Jurors found all five defendants guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding: Congress’ certification of Biden’s electoral victory.

TRENDING: Reuniting with birth mother gives daughter chills about her own birth

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







THIRD crypto boss dies after billionaire's helicopter mysteriously crashes
Verdict in for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes on Jan. 6 charges
Revenge travel? Americans flying worldwide to 'get back at' lockdowns
Wine and tea consumption could slow memory loss
Vaping can ruin your smile, speed up development of cavities, study warns
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×