Voters kill taxes for liberal library carrying objectionable LGBTQ ideologies – twice!

Taxpayers in one Michigan township again have rejected using taxes to keep open a liberal library that carries dozens of objectionable LGBTQ-promoting publications.

WOOD-TV explained that voters rejected a plan to tax themselves to pay for about $200,000 of the library's annual budget, some 85% of its requirements.

The renewal failed 55.8% to 44.2%.

The funding was cut from the Patmos Library in Jamestown Township, and the report explains Michigan law prevents the tax vote from going before voters again this year.

"Without it, the library’s fate seems grim," the report said.

The first vote on the issue, in August, left the library 760 votes short of obtaining any tax support.

Members of the community were upset by the library's promotion of nearly 100 LGBTQ-theme publications.

"Yard signs opposing the millage accused the library of promoting pornographic books and 'grooming' young children," the report explained.

The report noted the first failed vote for the library taxes drew national attention, and romance novelist Nora Roberts gave $50,00 to help the library at that time.

"We’re very upset that our community doesn’t want to support the library. We’re Americans. We recognize freedom of speech," library patron Jay Milkamp said in the report.

Parents said they were objecting to the presence of such materials which can, in fact, introduce children to sexually deviance.

The report added, "Three of the library’s six Board of Trustees positions were on the ballot. Seven people ran in a race that the county clerk said had been uncontested in recent history. Kathy VanZandbergen, Betty Besteman and Alaina Kwiatkowski were elected to fill those seats. VanZandbergen was an incumbent. The other incumbent who ran, Angela Rodenhouse, was not reelected. Besteman and Kwiatkowski are conservative candidates."

WND reported after the first vote that the community was described in a report as "politically conservative" as members voted to gut the library's funding.

At that time, Library Board President Larry Walton complained that without the taxes from property owners, the "library is likely to run out of money sometime late next year," the report explained.

"I wasn’t expecting anything like this," he told Bridge Michigan.

He claimed the library "is the center of the community" and complained that taxpayers who voted against his agenda are "short-sighted."

The same issue has erupted at multiple points across the nation, in libraries, in schools and more.

But the report explained, "Tuesday may be the first time a community voted, in effect, to close its library rather than have it remain open with books some consider to be 'indoctrinating' children."

At that same time, voters approved funding for roads and fire protection.

