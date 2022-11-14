Warnock's church foundation facing subpoena over missing registration

A church at which Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., on was staff, and which still pays him about $90,000 a year for "housing" while he has full employment as a U.S. senator, is getting into deeper trouble with the state, having missed a required deadline to provide information that was requested.

The Washington Free Beacon, whose investigation revealed not only the lack of a charities registration for a church foundation, but the fact the foundation that owns an apartment building was evicting tenants during COVID, explained that charities operating without registrations in Georgia can face civil fines, and even face being barred from raising funds.

The publication now reports that Warnock's church, the Ebenezer Baptist Church, has failed to respond to an Oct. 12 inquiry from the state into the issue of the charity registration.

Now the "Office of Secretary of State is weighing whether to file a subpoena against the group," the report said.

This issue involves the registration for the Ebenezer Building Foundation and the organization, which is controlled by Warnock's church, failed to answer questions from the state offices of Securities and Charities, which is in the secretary of state's jurisdiction.

"The state's threat of an investigative subpoena against Ebenezer's charity could pose problems for Warnock as he launches his runoff campaign against Republican challenger Herschel Walker," the report said.

"The church, which pays Warnock a $7,417-per-month tax-free housing allowance, intermingles its finances with the charity. The two entities ended 2021 with combined cash and "cash equivalents" exceeding $1.2 million, according to audited financial statements obtained by the Free Beacon," the report said.

The charity runs apartment buildings that moved to evict residents during the pandemic, and has claimed in IRS filings dating back years it is a registered charity. But the Free Beacon said that was contradicted by state officials.

The Free Beacon also reported this is not the only investigation "looming over Warnock."

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., has asked authorities to fast-track an investigation into illegal activity at failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' New Georgia Project, which Warnock headed for many years.

WND previously reported the housing foundation was caught evicting residents during COVID – just as Warnock was lashing out at his opponent for the Senate seat he now holds, stating, "Unemployment benefits have expired, rent is due today, and many Georgia families are at risk of eviction in the middle of a pandemic."

The church's housing branch was evicting poor people from a tower of apartments for past due amounts of as little as about $28 even while paying $7,417 a month for the senator's "housing." He also takes a salary.

