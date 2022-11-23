Washington Post busts 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' narrative

President Biden repeatedly has scolded Americans who choose not to take the experimental mRNA COVID shots under emergency use authorization, charging they are responsible for a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

On Wednesday, however, the administration's reliable media ally, the Washington Post, reported "a majority of Americans dying from the coronavirus received at least the primary series of the vaccine."

The report came a day after Biden's top health adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and his COVID coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, declared the data "overwhelmingly" show the effectiveness of the vaccines in preventing hospitalization and death.

See Fauci's remarks:

Fauci: "If you look at the striking data, overwhelmingly show the effectiveness of vaccines..." pic.twitter.com/NNqzMmi8ia — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 22, 2022

Jha said that if people "get their updated vaccines" – the omicron-specific bivalent that was not tested on humans and failed the animal test – and get treated if they have a "breakthrough" infection, "We can prevent essentially every COVID death in America."

See Jha's remarks:

Dr. Jha: "We can prevent every covid death in America" if everyone gets their updated booster. pic.twitter.com/5yRP2w8y4L — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 22, 2022

The Post reported the latest data show 58% of COVID-19 deaths in August 2022 were from people who were vaccinated or boosted.

Some argue that with 68% of Americans fully vaccinated, a higher percentage of the unvaccinated are dying.

However, aside from the controversy over how COVID deaths are designated, the insurance giant Kaiser Permanente – which is also a health-care provider – commissioned a study that found the triple-vaccinated were more likely to be infected with COVID-19 and more likely to suffer severe illness and die from the disease than the unvaccinated.

CDC and U.K. government data confirm the vaccines rapidly lose protection against severe illness or death while posing risks.

Further, a long-term study by the prestigious British journal The Lancet that followed up on participants in the Moderna and Pfizer trials found the vaccines had no effect on overall mortality.

An analysis of CDC data by Dr. Meryl Nass found vaccinated Californians had a higher rate of hospitalization than those who were unvaccinated but had prior immunity. And the data showed Californians and New Yorkers were three times more likely to develop COVID than those who had prior immunity and were unvaccinated.

The American Association of Physicians and Surgeons posted a Twitter thread with numerous recent studies that also show negative efficacy resulting from the shots.

This is the latest in a string of studies that report COVID vaccine effectiveness (VE) wanes into negative territory. Here are some of the others. 🧵 1/ https://t.co/7YP8Mc2cub — AssocAmerPhys&Surg (@AAPSonline) October 2, 2022

Last month, the New York State Supreme Court, finding that "being vaccinated does not prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting COVID-19," ordered the reinstatement of all New York City employees who were fired for not being vaccinated for the disease.

President Biden – who was infected with COVID-19 in July after receiving four shots and promising the vaccine would prevent infection – urged all Americans to get the booster in an Oct. 29 briefing, claiming it's "incredibly effective." However, the bivalent vaccine failed CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. And a preprint study by a prominent virologist at Columbia University found that the new booster produces fewer antibodies than the original vaccine.

