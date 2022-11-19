WATCH: Dr. Robert Malone discloses in new book 'things I no longer believe'

The coronavirus pandemic has been a revelation to many, not least to Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology platform used in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines he vehemently opposes.

In a new book, "Lies My Gov't Told Me and the Better Future Coming." he recounts going from – in the eyes of establishment media and government – esteemed vaccine inventor to purveyor of "misinformation."

Malone sets the stage with an opening chapter intriguingly titled "How I Got Red-Pilled, and the Gradual Reveal."

In a video interview (embedded below) with WND, he recalled once being a devoted reader of The New York Times and The Atlantic magazine.

"There was a time when I believed what I was hearing from the Democratic Party. There was a time when I believed that the government was really focused on trying to do the right thing," he said. "I believed in the vaccine enterprise. I believed in public health. I believed in the CDC and the FDA – I was aware of a lot of the problems with the CDC, but I thought the FDA was truly committed to ensuring the safety of the public in food, drugs and health."

He devoted his career, he said, to learning and assimilating good practices and adhering to ethical standards.

"And then to see all these things just thrown right out the door, as if they're the trash, with no awareness of consequences."

When Malone began speaking what he believed to be the truth – he believes "time has validated pretty much all of what I have said" – he "encountered this weaponized information ecosystem of derision and lies and defamation and slander."

The book – written with his wife, Jill Glasspool Malone – includes chapters by other outspoken physician scientists, Drs. Meryl Nass, Paul Marik and Pierre Kory. And there's one by Ed Dowd, the former Wall Street analyst who has compiled evidence from the insurance and funeral industries, and government databases showing a spike in excess deaths corresponding to the rollout of the COVID mRNA vaccines.

Intentional communities

Over the past three years, Malone said, it's become clear that humanity is passing through a historic nexus point in which it is confronted with two visions for the future.

"They are almost polar opposites. One is a globally centralized, totalitarian, utilitarian, Marxist, command economy version of the world that is truly captured by this phrase 'you will own nothing and you will be happy,'" he told WND, referencing a tweet by the World Economic Forum.

The "contrapositive" to that vision, he continued, is "an organically arising world that is decentralized, that is still committed to nation states and more local control structures."

In his many travels around the world during the pandemic, he has observed the emergence of "intentional communities" based on faith or a shared endeavor, such as farming.

They are finding ways, he said, to work together and even connect globally "without the need for some autocratic, centralized control."

See the WND interview with Dr. Robert Malone:

