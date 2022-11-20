WATCH: Man caught on camera firebombing pregnancy center

This story originally was published by Live Action News.

By Cassy Fiano-Chesser

Live Action News

Nearly six months after the incident, the FBI has finally released footage of the two masked individuals who firebombed a New York pregnancy resource center, as well as information on a potential reward for information leading to their arrest.

In June, CompassCare Pregnancy Services in Buffalo, New York, was firebombed, leading to massive damage. Graffiti insinuated that the pro-abortion terrorist group Jane’s Revenge was responsible. It took several months for the center to reopen. Repairs and additional security cost them $400,000.

The Catholic News Agency reports that the FBI has issued a press release with photos and video, and is offering a $25,000 reward. The release warns that the people responsible could be charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, or FACE Act.

The FBI has released a video of the June 2022 attack on the upstate New York pro-life pregnancy center, CompassCare. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. Credit: FBI Buffalo Office pic.twitter.com/1PDXobalAR — Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) November 14, 2022

Jim Harden, the center’s CEO, previously filed a lawsuit asking a judge to order the local police department to provide the vandalism footage, which it still has not done. And while Harden said he is glad the FBI has released some information, he claims it has also withheld some.

“[T]here’s key information in the video that they want to withhold from the public so that when they finally do get information leading to an arrest, the lack of information provided in the video can corroborate the testimony given by the person who’s giving the information about the perpetrators,” he explained.

The original video is one minute and 30 seconds, but the clip released by the FBI is just 18 seconds long. The license plate was also blacked out.

There has been heavy criticism from the pro-life movement towards the Department of Justice, and the FBI, for not taking action as violent attacks have taken place from pro-abortion activists across the country. Meanwhile, pro-life advocates have increasingly been arrested and terrorized by government agents for alleged violations of the FACE Act. Republican lawmakers have since sent a letter to the FBI demanding answers for the “continued politicization” of the FBI.

The FBI is asking anyone with information regarding the case to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), to contact their local FBI office, or to submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

