WATCH: Pastor Andrew Brunson in 'spiritually profound' event

Pastor Andrew Brunson, an American Christian who was imprisoned in Turkey for two years on false charges before being released, is taking part in a live event Sunday evening with the World Prayer Network.

The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

In addition to Brunson, WPN says: "You will hear the most sobering call to discipleship ever, from 'Mansoure' (not his real name), speaking with distorted video and audio so that he does not get killed.

"He is from Iran, and will be reporting about the growing – and severely persecuted – church in Iran."

Watch the event on these sources:

World Prayer Network

Facebook

Vimeo

WND has previously covered the saga of Brunson extensively, including this exclusive interview in which he said he was not ready to handle persecution.

See the WND interview with Pastor Andrew Brunson:

