WATCH: Trump announces presidential run for 2024

PALM BEACH, Florida -- President Donald Trump late Tuesday made the announcement that he had been teasing his supporters with for months – his plans for the 2024 presidential race.

He's in.

""In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said to loud cheers by supporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.

"This will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign together because the only force strong enough to defeat the massive corruption is you, the American people."

"America's comeback starts right now," he added. "Unlike other presidents, I kept my promises."

"I am running because I believe the world has not seen the true glory of what this nation can be."

"First, we have to get out of this ditch."

"We are Americans and we do not have to endure what has taken place in Washington, D.C."

"Inflation is the highest in over 50 years, gas prices have reached the highest level in history, and expect them to go higher."

"Now we have a president who falls asleep at global conferences."

"We are here tonight to declare it does not have to be this way."

"Soon we will be a great nation again."

"I believe the American people will reject the left's platform of national ruin and will embrace our platform of national greatness and glory."

"I will fight like no one has ever fought before. We will defeat the radical left Democrats who are trying to destroy our country from within."

"Joe Biden is the face of left-wing failure and Washington corruption."

"I will ensure that Joe Biden does not receive four more years" in the White House.

"Our country could not take that. And I say that, not in laughter. I say that in tears."

"This was an absolutely brilliant speech," former Arkansas governor and one-time Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee told Sean Hannity of Fox News. "If he keeps on like this tonight, he is unbeatable."

The decision to run was not a surprise to most, as he has been rallying his troops, fundraising, keeping himself in the center of the legacy media maelstrom, holding rallies, most of this year.

And he consistently has been expressing that his fans would be very happy with his decision.

With Joe Biden's claims that, of course, he's going to run for re-election in 2024, it would set up a rematch of the 2020 race.

Biden won then, but his victory likely will carry an asterisk mark for many people because of two outside influences that polls and surveys confirm almost without a doubt took the victory from Trump.

One was that the FBI interfered in the election by calling on social media companies to suppress what it called "Russian disinformation" about the curious income – millions of dollars – the Biden family got from sources in Russia and China.

It wasn't disinformation, however. It was accurate reporting, and polls suggest that enough Democrats would have fled his camp if they had known that Trump would have been re-elected.

The second factor was Mark Zuckerberg's distribution of $400 million plus, through foundations, to various local election officials. They often used it to recruit voters from Democrat districts, perhaps explaining why Biden got so many millions more votes than the very popular Barack Obama had years earlier.

Mike Pence, the former vice president under Trump, told Fox News ahead of Trump's announcement: "I honestly believe that we're going to have better choices."

"I hear people saying that they would like us to move forward with leadership that will unite our country around our highest ideals and reflect the kind of respect and civility that the American people demonstrate to each other every day."

Pence noted he is giving a 2024 presidential run for himself "prayerful consideration."

Regarding the midterm election results, Pence said, "Candidates that were focused on the past, on re-litigating the last election, did not fare so well."

"There's a real affirmation here that the Republican Party needs to be focused on the future."

MSN said that Trump had said on Truth Social early Tuesday, "Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country."

ABC reported Republicans were not in the mood immediately to talk about 2024, as they still have a runoff election pending for the Senate seat from Georgia.

"Well, the 2024 election is in 2024," Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said in the report, "And the most important election, I think for the American people, is in Georgia. And that's the one I'm worried about right now. We will have plenty of time to talk about 2024."

There have been others who have been mentioned as possible presidential candidates, including Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida and former Defense Secretary Mike Pompeo.

The Washington Examiner said a "source" confirmed Trump would talk about the failing economy under Biden, the energy crisis Biden has created, surging crime, and more.

"He’s going to deliver a fairly lengthy second term agenda of what he could do if he were elected again,” said Dick Morris, a former Clinton strategist, longtime Trump family friend, and informal adviser to the ex-president who is in Florida to attend the 9 p.m. announcement at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate," the Examiner reported.

The southern border crisis also is on the agenda.

"It’s a list of the stuff he began and initiated but was interrupted — complete the border wall, ‘Remain in Mexico,’ no lockdowns or vaccinations,” said Morris.

