A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Wild police chase video actually a salute to World War II veterans

Travis Pastrana, Black Rifle Coffee Company honor America's heroes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 11, 2022 at 11:55am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Wild police chase video actually a salute to World War II veterans (video screenshot)

Wild police chase video actually a salute to World War II veterans (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Travis Pastrana is honoring America’s veterans by chasing a World War II veteran around a Texas town in a police car. But it’s all for fun, and a good cause.

The racing and stunt driver teamed up with Black Rifle Coffee Co. for a new promotional video celebrating Veterans Day. The spot was shot on the streets of Boerne, where the veteran-owned coffee and lifestyle brand is based.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Pastrana plays Sheriff Pastrami, who is driving his Subaru Brat police car in hot pursuit of Hank, a World War II veteran portrayed by fellow off-road racer "Texas" Dave Carapetyan. Hank stole a modified Jeep Wrangler to take on a joyride after getting an unusual prescription from his doctor.

TRENDING: Joe Biden: The undisputed king of debt and deficits

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Men storm school bus, yell hate slurs at children, perform 'Heil Hitler salute'
Topless 'nun' performs sexualized burlesque at university drag show
State's board of education suggests schools remove Native American-themed mascots
Vatican chief auditor says he was raided, forced out for digging too deep
State shamed after voters say 'no' to measure to protect babies after birth
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×