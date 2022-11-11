Wild police chase video actually a salute to World War II veterans

(FOX NEWS) – Travis Pastrana is honoring America’s veterans by chasing a World War II veteran around a Texas town in a police car. But it’s all for fun, and a good cause.

The racing and stunt driver teamed up with Black Rifle Coffee Co. for a new promotional video celebrating Veterans Day. The spot was shot on the streets of Boerne, where the veteran-owned coffee and lifestyle brand is based.

Pastrana plays Sheriff Pastrami, who is driving his Subaru Brat police car in hot pursuit of Hank, a World War II veteran portrayed by fellow off-road racer "Texas" Dave Carapetyan. Hank stole a modified Jeep Wrangler to take on a joyride after getting an unusual prescription from his doctor.

