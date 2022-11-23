Will Alex Jones stay banned from Twitter? Elon Musk cites Bible Scripture

(FAITHWIRE) -- Newly minted Twitter owner and chief executive Elon Musk used a Bible passage to defend his decision to keep conspiracy theorist Alex Jones off the social media platform.

Jones and the account linked to his website, InfoWars, were banned from Twitter in 2018.

Musk, who officially became the owner and CEO of Twitter in late October, responded Sunday to a tweet from famed atheist Sam Harris, who asked the entrepreneur if he planned to reinstate Jones’ account — a question that arose after Musk restored the accounts of the Christian satire website The Babylon Bee, Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson, and, most notably, former President Donald Trump.

Is it time to let Alex Jones back on Twitter, @elonmusk? If not, why not? — Sam Harris (@SamHarrisOrg) November 21, 2022

