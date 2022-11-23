A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Will Alex Jones stay banned from Twitter? Elon Musk cites Bible Scripture

Entrepreneur responds to a tweet from famed atheist Sam Harris

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 22, 2022 at 8:40pm
Alex Jones on Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Newly minted Twitter owner and chief executive Elon Musk used a Bible passage to defend his decision to keep conspiracy theorist Alex Jones off the social media platform.

Jones and the account linked to his website, InfoWars, were banned from Twitter in 2018.

Musk, who officially became the owner and CEO of Twitter in late October, responded Sunday to a tweet from famed atheist Sam Harris, who asked the entrepreneur if he planned to reinstate Jones’ account — a question that arose after Musk restored the accounts of the Christian satire website The Babylon Bee, Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson, and, most notably, former President Donald Trump.

Read the full story ›

