Wine and tea consumption could slow memory loss

'Making specific diet choices may lead to a slower rate of cognitive decline'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 29, 2022 at 8:26pm
(JERUSALEM POST) -- If you needed another reason to add a glass of red to your nightly ritual, this could be it. Eating more flavonols, antioxidants common in wine, tea and many vegetables and fruits may slow your rate of memory loss, a new study finds.

The research tracked the cognitive score of participants who ate the most flavonols declined 0.4 units per decade more slowly than those who ate the fewest flavonols. The results held even after adjusting for other factors that can affect memory, such as age, sex and smoking, according to the study published Novemver 22 in peer-reviewed Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

“It’s exciting that our study shows making specific diet choices may lead to a slower rate of cognitive decline,” said study author Dr. Thomas Holland, an instructor in the department of internal medicine at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, in a statement. "Something as simple as eating more fruits and vegetables and drinking more tea is an easy way for people to take an active role in maintaining their brain health."

Read the full story ›

