A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Politics U.S. WorldFAITH UNDER FIRE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Woke sermon about 'trans' Jesus leaves churchgoers in tears

Shouts of 'Heresy!' ring out as incensed worshipers leave in disgust

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 27, 2022 at 5:54pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- A dean at the University of Cambridge in the U.K. came to the defense of a junior research fellow whose sermon last Sunday about Jesus Christ having a "trans body" reportedly left outraged congregants "in tears."

Dr. Michael Banner, the dean of Trinity College, said Joshua Heath raised "legitimate" speculation in his Evensong sermon during which the researcher claimed from the pulpit of Trinity College chapel that non-erotic portrayals of Jesus' penis in historical paintings "urge a welcoming rather than hostile response towards the raised voices of trans people," according to the Daily Telegraph.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"In Christ's simultaneously masculine and feminine body in these works, if the body of Christ as these works suggest the body of all bodies, then his body is also the trans body," Heath said.

TRENDING: Mama mia! She bought a separate 'church car'?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump deems Kanye West a 'seriously troubled man' after Mar-a-Lago trip fallout
Woke sermon about 'trans' Jesus leaves churchgoers in tears
Heiress' mom paid 'deprogrammer' big bucks after daughter 'brainwashed' by 'woke' elite college
'Harm and cruelty': Network guest claims not offering asylum to illegals is against 'law'
World record set when 30-year-old embryos are BORN!
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×