Woman donates kidney to her EX-husband

'He's the father of my children'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 13, 2022 at 5:12pm
(Image by Angelo Esslinger from Pixabay)

(YNET NEWS) -- Adel Edri and her spouse have been divorced for nearly a decade, but it did not stop her from donating a kidney to her former husband when it emerged that his health condition had worsened.

The 41-year-old Rosh Pina resident said in an interview with Ynet sister outlet Laisha that she and she spouse have been divorced for nine years, but she did not hesitate to answer the call for help - not least because of the children, of whom the two share custody.

"When I woke up after the surgery, there was some manageable pain. A week later I still feel it, yet anxious to go back to being the Mitzpe Shalom resort manager in the Golan Heights."

