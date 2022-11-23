Woman sets boyfriend's home ablaze after another gal answers his phone

THEY WALK AMONG US

(FOX NEWS) -- A Texas woman set her boyfriend’s house on fire after another woman answered his phone while they were talking on FaceTime, authorities said.

Senaida Soto, 23, is charged with burglary habitation-force – a second-degree felony – and arson – a first-degree felony, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to an arson call in the 16000 block of Shepherd Road in San Antonio at about 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 20, the sheriff’s office said.

TRENDING: Woke alert: Top universities are fleeing high-profile ranking system

Read the full story ›