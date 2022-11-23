A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S.THEY WALK AMONG US
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Woman sets boyfriend's home ablaze after another gal answers his phone

While fire raged, she reportedly texted him: 'I hope your house is okay'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 22, 2022 at 9:15pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Senaida Soto allegedly texted her boyfriend while the house was on fire, police said. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Senaida Soto allegedly texted her boyfriend while the house was on fire, police said. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

(FOX NEWS) -- A Texas woman set her boyfriend’s house on fire after another woman answered his phone while they were talking on FaceTime, authorities said.

Senaida Soto, 23, is charged with burglary habitation-force – a second-degree felony – and arson – a first-degree felony, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to an arson call in the 16000 block of Shepherd Road in San Antonio at about 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 20, the sheriff’s office said.

TRENDING: Woke alert: Top universities are fleeing high-profile ranking system

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Court documents relating to 8 of Jeffrey Epstein's associates will be unsealed
Bolsonaro contests Brazil election loss, wants votes voided
Helen Mirren: Relationship with Hollywood A-lister was genuine, but 'not meant to be'
Reality TV stars vow to put up fight after being sent to jail for combined 19 years
Woman sets boyfriend's home ablaze after another gal answers his phone
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×