Woman's home listed on Zillow Rentals by scammers

(ABC 7 CHICAGO) – A woman in Aurora said her home was listed for rent without her knowledge or permission, leading to people showing up at her house and trying to get inside. She said some have even paid thousands of dollars to rent her home. But the fake listing is all part of a big scam.

Donna has asked ABC7 not use her last name because so many people have been stopping by to inquire about her home. She understands the interest; she adores her Aurora home, and said she has no plans to leave any time soon.

So it took her entirely be surprise when a stranger showed up unannounced, wanting to take a tour.

