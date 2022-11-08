How we won and lost the war for civilization

Today, Nov. 8, 2022, I am publishing the first draft of my booklet "The Battle for Measure 9: The forgotten true story of how pro-family conservatives (temporarily) WON the LGBT war on civilization in 1992 as told by a firsthand witness." It is the 30th anniversary of the Measure 9 vote in Oregon and its sister ballot-initiative, Amendment 2 in Colorado. I called that day Black Tuesday because it was also the day Slick Willie Clinton took the White House.

This is the fifth in a series of articles based upon this booklet. My focus today is why we lost that election in Oregon (but won it in Colorado), the single biggest factors being the betrayal of the Oregon Republican Party and the Roman Catholic Church.

The Republican betrayal is epitomized by two infuriating events. First, at the height of the 1992 election season, when it looked like we could actually win despite an astonishing, unprecedented effort to stop us, the chairman of the State GOP, Craig Berkman, did a joint in-person television commercial with his Dem counterpart – the two of them sitting side by side on barstools in a live-to-camera setting – to denounce Measure 9: a grievous stab in the back by the GOP establishment "elites."

Second, after we retooled Measure 9 and reintroduced it as Measure 13 in the 1993/94 election cycle, we ran it in 26 cities and county local elections, winning all 26 consecutive votes by margins as high as 80%. Then, the GOP-controlled legislature "preempted the field," declaring that only the state legislature had the power to decide these issues, invalidating all 26 of our wins with the stroke of a pen!

The Roman Catholic Church (RCC) in Oregon committed its own act of betrayal of the pro-family cause in an 11th hour decision NOT to endorse Measure 9 despite its conformity to biblical morality and (until then) the strong support of Catholic believers across the state. This was the decision of then-Archbishop William Levada.

Before I bash Levada and the RCC hierarchy for just cause, let me pause here to state unequivocally that I love my Catholic brethren, whom I consider to be authentic Christians of a legitimate Christian denomination, some of whose doctrines I strongly disagree with. But, because I believe that salvation is by faith alone in Christ alone (Romans 10:9-13), I conclude that believers who honestly share that faith have total liberty in Christ to choose to adhere to Roman Catholicism, or Calvinism or Pentecostalism, or Messianic Judaism or any of the other hundreds of confessions/denominations across the world. No faith confession is free of flaws, which might affect one's sanctification process, but thankfully flawed doctrines do not invalidate one's justification (Romans 8:39). I have proudly included faithful Roman Catholics on past governing boards I've set up, and count as one of my highest honors being hosted by Cardinal Janis Pujats of Riga, Latvia, to jointly teach a class with him on understanding the history, goals and tactics of the LGBT movement at a Catholic seminary in 2007.

Here is the opening paragraph of Levada's Wikipedia page as of Nov. 7, 2022:

"William Joseph Levada (June 15, 1936 – September 26, 2019) was an American cardinal of the Catholic Church. From May 2005 until June 2012, he served as Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith under Pope Benedict XVI; he was the highest ranking American in the Roman Curia. He was previously the Archbishop of Portland in Oregon from 1986 to 1995, and then Archbishop of San Francisco from 1995 to 2005. While serving as archbishop, he was criticized for covering up sexual abuse by priests within his jurisdiction. Levada was created a cardinal in 2006 by Benedict XVI."

Reading between the lines from a front-lines culture-war perspective, Levada's willingness to play ball with the demonic elites on the most pivotal grassroots battle in the LGBT culture war arguably propelled him to the top of the power pyramid. He was rewarded first with transfer to San Francisco – the Shangri-La of homosexual culture – and then succeeded Cardinal Ratzinger (Pope Benedict) himself as the Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith – the highest body of moral authority on issues of sexuality in the RCC – despite the cloud of controversy that hung darkly over him in the pederast-priest scandal.

My guess is that Levada was himself a homosexual and one of the key members of the Vatican "gay mafia" Pope Paul II privately battled and Pope Benedict publicly warned against just before he "resigned" (was deposed) in a transfer of power to "Pope" Francis, which many conservative Catholics contend was a coup orchestrated by Francis and Barack Obama. Yes, I know this sounds like a crazy conspiracy theory, but more and more the people of the world are recognizing that many former conspiracy "theories" are actually factual. One important fact to remember is that Levada was the single-most powerful American Catholic during the entire season of the culture war in which LGBT hegemony was imposed on this country while official Catholic opposition to the agenda was muted at best.

I must add here that I think Pope Benedict was a righteous man who attempted to navigate an impossible political quagmire with grace and resolve, but like President Trump in his first term, he did not have actual control of the government under his supposed jurisdiction. The Vatican "deep state" was and is just as corrupt as the American one, and both Benedict and Trump started with just a beachhead, which each significantly enlarged through skill and persistence. But neither ever had full control, and both were removed from office by powerful forces of wickedness. Francis and Biden are the obvious puppets of similar deep state forces whose common denominator is Barack Obama. (Let's never forget that in 2015 Obama and Francis tag-teamed the launch of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at the U.N. – which is the foundation upon which Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum has built the geopolitical machinery for imposing transhumanism and the Great Reset upon the world.)

In any case, I believe the anti-family activism of Berkman and Levada was the political sabotage that killed the Measure 9 campaign in Oregon. We – meaning the larger coalition of pro-family activists using our No Special Rights theme – did, however, win approval of Colorado's Amendment 2 with a 53% majority. It took a far bigger betrayal at a far higher political level to kill Amendment 2. That was only accomplished by the utterly lawless invalidation of the people's will by Justice Anthony Kennedy in the Romer v. Evans case. For details about that sordid betrayal of our U.S. Constitution, you'll have to read the (free) book.

