A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Wonder Years' star says family has dumped Los Angeles for rural state

'I am just loving the fact that my Christmas movie characters have rubbed off on me'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 13, 2022 at 8:36pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
The cast of 'The Wonder Years'

The cast of 'The Wonder Years'

(FOX NEWS) -- Danica McKellar this week joked that the characters she’s played in Christmas movies have "rubbed off" on her after she revealed she and her family moved from Los Angeles to rural Tennessee last summer.

"My husband and I have been wanting more nature for a long time. We were kind of ready to not be in a city anymore," the "Wonder Years" actress told People magazine in an interview published Saturday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

She added, "I am just loving the fact that my Christmas movie characters have rubbed off on me. I think it's just a wonderful example of life imitating art."

TRENDING: Joe the raven

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







School employee complains about Bible verse on co-worker's parking space
'Wonder Years' star says family has dumped Los Angeles for rural state
Woman donates kidney to her EX-husband
Activists smash tablets atop 'Mount Sinai' to launch faith-based climate push
Married teachers caught filming OnlyFans sexual content in class
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×