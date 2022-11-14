'Wonder Years' star says family has dumped Los Angeles for rural state

(FOX NEWS) -- Danica McKellar this week joked that the characters she’s played in Christmas movies have "rubbed off" on her after she revealed she and her family moved from Los Angeles to rural Tennessee last summer.

"My husband and I have been wanting more nature for a long time. We were kind of ready to not be in a city anymore," the "Wonder Years" actress told People magazine in an interview published Saturday.

She added, "I am just loving the fact that my Christmas movie characters have rubbed off on me. I think it's just a wonderful example of life imitating art."

