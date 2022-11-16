A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
World's first saliva-based pregnancy test coming soon

Much easier than standard urine sample, results available in less than 10 minutes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 16, 2022 at 5:53pm
(ALL ISRAEL) -- Jerusalem-based startup Salignostics is set to market the world’s first saliva-based pregnancy test early next year.

The test will be marketed in retail stores in Israel, Europe, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

The pregnancy test, to be called the SaliStick test kit, is based on the same technology used to make COVID-19 testing kits.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







