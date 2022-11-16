World's first saliva-based pregnancy test coming soon

(ALL ISRAEL) -- Jerusalem-based startup Salignostics is set to market the world’s first saliva-based pregnancy test early next year.
The test will be marketed in retail stores in Israel, Europe, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.
The pregnancy test, to be called the SaliStick test kit, is based on the same technology used to make COVID-19 testing kits.
