A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyWND MONEY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

World's top chipmaker to build another U.S. plant in southwestern state

Biden administration pushing to boost domestic development, production

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 11, 2022 at 3:35pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – Currently, U.S. semiconductors are a measly 10% of global production. Most chips are produced in Asia, particularly South Korea and Taiwan, and the Biden administration has pushed the Chips and Science Act to boost development and production domestically.

The CHIPS Act earmarks $52 billion to revert a decades-long trend of U.S. production shifting abroad to low-cost labor regions. There was evidence some of this production is being reshored, according to a WSJ report, revealing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker, is laying the groundwork for a second U.S. factory in Arizona.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

People familiar with the plans told WSJ that TSMC would soon announce one of the most advanced semiconductor plants just north of Phoenix, Arizona, next to another one of its chip factories. They said the investment in the new plant could be upwards of $12 billion, similar to what was committed in 2020 to build the factory beside it.

TRENDING: Biden's vs. Trump's 'lies' – what a difference an administration makes

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







CIA director's former think tank hired experts from nonprofits controlled by Chinese spy agencies
U.S. looks to South Korea to fill ammunition backlog
World's top chipmaker to build another U.S. plant in southwestern state
1 in 6 hiring managers have been told to stop hiring white men
Mortgage payments surge 50% since last year
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×