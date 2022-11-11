World's top chipmaker to build another U.S. plant in southwestern state

(ZEROHEDGE) – Currently, U.S. semiconductors are a measly 10% of global production. Most chips are produced in Asia, particularly South Korea and Taiwan, and the Biden administration has pushed the Chips and Science Act to boost development and production domestically.

The CHIPS Act earmarks $52 billion to revert a decades-long trend of U.S. production shifting abroad to low-cost labor regions. There was evidence some of this production is being reshored, according to a WSJ report, revealing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker, is laying the groundwork for a second U.S. factory in Arizona.

People familiar with the plans told WSJ that TSMC would soon announce one of the most advanced semiconductor plants just north of Phoenix, Arizona, next to another one of its chip factories. They said the investment in the new plant could be upwards of $12 billion, similar to what was committed in 2020 to build the factory beside it.

