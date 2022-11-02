A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'I'm worried': Democrats panic as Kathy Hochul struggles in New York governor's race

Republican could win top seat in deep-blue state for first time in 20 years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 2, 2022 at 1:42pm
Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y. (Video screenshot)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

Democrats are panicking that a Republican could win the governor’s seat in deep-blue New York for the first time since 2002 amid rising concerns about crime and the economy, according to the Hill.

The Democratic Governor’s Association set up a last-minute super PAC for Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in an effort to help the suddenly faltering candidate win her race, according to The Hill. Her challenger, Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, has been climbing up in the polls and took an advantage over Hochul for the first time in a Monday poll.

“I’m worried, I think every Democrat should be worried,” Rich Azzopardi, founder and principal of Bulldog Strategies, told The Hill about the New York race. “People think crime is out of control. … Most Democrats have combatted that with stats showing that in fact that is not, but if people don’t feel physically safe or economically secure you can’t show them stats to talk their way out of it.”

Hochul had a comfortable lead over Zeldin in September at 54% vs. 37%, but that shrank to an 11-point advantage by October, and with less than a week until the election the race now looks like a toss-up. Zeldin has focused on crime, public safety issues and the economy, pointing to high prices under the leadership of President Joe Biden.

Hochul even described herself as an “underdog” Friday, apparently aware that she may lose her race.

Hochul and Zeldin did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

