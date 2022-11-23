'We are doing it wrong': Democrat lawmaker calls for Trump border policy to continue

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Democratic state representative from Texas told an MSNBC host Wednesday that Title 42, a Trump administration border-enforcement policy that expelled migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic, should continue.

“It should not be lifted. We have an ongoing issue. And I agree with Mayorkas and their team and their announcement. We need to stop blaming the Republicans or Democrats. This is an issue that both of parties need to come together,” Eddie Morales, who represents a border district in the Texas House of Representatives, told host Jose Diaz-Balart about Title 42. “And Congress has really failed in the last 40 years in addressing effective immigration reform policies. And we addressed that back in May, and they still haven’t done anything. We need to hold Congress accountable, and that was my voice back in May, and it continues to be the voice. Can we do more? The White House can do more, and Texas can lead on this issue.”

The Trump administration used Title 42 to immediately remove illegal immigrants from the United States starting in March 2020 as a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19, CNBC reported. The Biden administration sought to end Title 42 in May, but the effort was blocked by a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered an end to the use of Title 42 in a Nov. 15 ruling, but allowed the program to remain in place until Dec. 21. The Biden administration imposed Title 42 restrictions on migrants from Venezuela and Cuba in November.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that agents encountered more than 230,000 migrants at the southern border in October, following a record 2.3 million migrants in fiscal year 2022.

Morales claimed that every migrant entering a Mexican city had $2,000 cash and suggested that one way to avoid enriching cartels would be to charge those applying for asylum at land ports of entry.

“We are doing it wrong by incentivizing human smugglers and cartels to continue to cross migrants through the river,” Morales said. “What we need to do is use our land ports, and that will also protect our Border Patrol, our troopers and our National Guard.”

