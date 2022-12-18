15,000 urge major Protestant church to cancel trans promotions

A petition containing some 15,000 signatures has been submitted to the Church of England insisting its elementary schools get rid of their promotion of transgenderism.

School policy right now insists that students accept "their own gender identity or sexual orientation and that of others."

The instruction continues, "In order to do this it will be essential to provide curriculum opportunities where difference is explored, same-sex relationships, same-sex parenting and transgender issues may be mentioned as a fact in some people’s lives."

"The petition makes it clear that transgender affirming guidelines have no place in Church of England schools," according to a report from Christian Concern.

The petition was handed to the Archbishop of Canterbury by multiple Christian parents and members of the General Synod.

According to Christian Concern, "Nigel Rowe 49, and his wife Sally, 47, had called on the CofE to urgently scrap its 'Valuing All God’s Children' (VAGC) guidance which provides its 4,800 primary schools with policies on how to respond to alleged 'homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying.'"

That indoctrination plan was used by the church's primary school in the Isle of Wight "to justify telling the Rowes and their six-year-old son that they would be 'transphobic' if they refused to 'believe’" the transgender ideology.

Also, Christian Concern noted, "The guidance has also been repeatedly used by authorities and groups, such as discredited transgender lobby group Mermaids, to justify silencing and sacking Christians who believe transgender ideology is harmful and a clear departure from Christian beliefs on human sexuality, especially in regards to vulnerable gender confused children."

The Rowes went to court against the Department of Education and won a settlement, as well as a promise from the government to change transgender guidelines.

Now the CitizenGo petition with 15,000 names has been given to the church.

The petition objects to church affirmations that children as young as five "should be supported to accept their own gender identity."

The Rowes said, in a statement, "The Church of England must urgently recognize the significant concerns that so many parents have about the dangers of transgender ideology in our schools. “Jesus strongly warned us to protect and teach the whole truth to children."

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said, "No matter how much the Church of England would like to spin it, its Valuing All God’s Children guidance says that children as young as five should be affirmed if they want to identify as the opposite gender. "

