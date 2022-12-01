A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

1st African nation jumps on the 'arm Ukraine' bandwagon

Morocco sells over 100 tanks

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 24, 2022 at 3:38pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Video screenshot)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Video screenshot)

(LIBERTARIAN INSTITUTE) – The United States and the Netherlands are set to buy dozens of T-72 tanks from Morocco and then forward the weapons on to Ukraine, in a deal negotiated in secret between Washington and Rabat. Notably, the move marks a deviation from Morocco’s neutral stance toward the conflict with Russia.

Under the agreement, the US and the Netherlands will buy 90 T-72B Main Battle Tanks for $95 million, and there is an option to add 30 tanks to the sale next year. Rabat will provide spare parts, and the tanks will be upgraded by Excalibur, a Czech military contractor.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Though Morocco owns the vehicles, at least some are already undergoing upgrades in the Czech Republic. The first five tanks will be sent out next week, while Excalibur plans to ship 18 T-72s by the end of the year, according to the company’s commercial director Richard Kubena. The Czech Ministry of Defense confirmed the sale in a statement, saying “the final customer has satisfied the request of the above-mentioned countries and considers the agreement reached on the transfer of tanks (in exchange for other equipment) as assistance to the government of Ukraine.”

TRENDING: Reparations: Blackwashing slavery

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Arizona governor forced to dismantle $80 million cargo-container wall he just built
Liberal city created 'safe sleeping' site for its homeless, and residents have had enough
Grumpy sportscaster forced to cover winter storm goes viral
Sen. Lindsey Graham: Someone must 'take out' Putin for war to end
1st African nation jumps on the 'arm Ukraine' bandwagon
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×