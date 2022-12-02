A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
2nd wave of Twitter docs reveal 'blacklists' and 'shadow bans'

'Disfavored' positions would end up on internal blacklists

Published December 8, 2022 at 9:03pm
(JUST THE NEWS) – Former New York Times editor Bari Weiss on Thursday released internal documents on Twitter's censorship efforts and detailed the creation of blacklists and use of shadow ban technique to throttle "disfavored" tweets.

Last week, Musk released information on the company's censoring of the Hunter Biden laptop story via alternative journalist Matt Taibbi. Thursday's dump came through a team of reporters Weiss led and to whom Musk granted broad access to the company's files to investigate on condition they first publish their findings on Twitter.

"[T]eams of Twitter employees build blacklists, prevent disfavored tweets from trending, and actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics—all in secret, without informing users," Weiss posted in the first of a series of tweets.

TRENDING: You're fired! Superintendent caught in school-rape scandal

Read the full story ›

