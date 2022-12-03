A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

'The record is to notice it in 20 seconds'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 18, 2022 at 8:42pm
Viral brain teaser (TikTok)

Viral brain teaser (TikTok)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A photo of a bedroom recently went viral on social media which showed a girl in her bed sleeping alongside a nightstand and a bookshelf. The user who uploaded the picture challenged viewers to find one hidden item hidden among the various objects in the scene. The record is to notice it in 20 seconds.

The picture in question, which initially gained digital traction on TikTok, shows various toys and books around the bed, on the dresser, and on the shelves, in addition to the girl in her bed. There is also a small lamp on her bedside table and a larger standing lamp on the other side of her bed.

A toothbrush is hidden among all these items - can you find it? The solution to the puzzle is at the bottom of the article.

