A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Politics U.S.MATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

4 in 10 college freshman will choose their college based on where they can kill their baby

'I want to leave the country'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2022 at 7:51pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- There is an endless list of factors students consider while choosing a college: size, cost, campus life, proximity to home.

But since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June — removing nearly 50 years of federal protections for abortions and giving states the right to make the procedure illegal within their jurisdictions — abortion access has become an increasingly influential consideration in students’ college decisions.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Of those planning to enroll in an undergraduate program sometime in the next 12 months, 39% said that the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will affect their decision to attend college in a particular state. That’s according to a BestColleges survey of 1,000 current and prospective undergraduate and graduate students conducted in July.

TRENDING: Climate activists: Hypocritical and hilarious

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Religion creating awkward rifts between teens, parents today?
Nonstop flights around world? 'Star Wars'-like aircraft could travel 11,000 miles in one trip
Teacher accused of injecting teen with COVID vax gets slap on the wrist
Movie producer Harvey Weinstein learns fate in another rape trial
4 in 10 college freshman will choose their college based on where they can kill their baby
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×