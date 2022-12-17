A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Over 400 hotels being used to house illegal boat migrants in U.K.

While Brits shiver amidst cost-of-living crisis

(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Over 400 hotels in the UK, some of which are four and five star rated, are being used to house illegal boat migrants in the UK, it has been revealed.

According to Home Office statistics, 419 different hotels are being used to accommodate asylum seekers, that vast majority of whom are economic migrants, at a cost of £7 million pounds per day.

The figure represents the number of hotels being used for such purposes in mid-November, so the real number is probably even higher now.

TRENDING: Joe's art of the swap

