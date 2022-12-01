Government tries to seize guardianship of baby after parents demand unvaccinated blood for surgery

(FOX NEWS) – New Zealand's government health service has applied to remove guardianship of a 4-month-old baby boy from his parents after they demanded that his life-saving surgery can proceed only with blood that does not contain the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health New Zealand, also known as Te Whatu Ora, made a court application Monday with the Auckland High Court to transfer guardianship under the Care of Children Act so the baby can receive the operation, according to court documents reported by the New Zealand Herald.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The baby's parents recently explained their position during an interview with Liz Gunn, a broadcaster from New Zealand who has raised concerns about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

TRENDING: White House: Biden closely monitoring Elon Musk's Twitter

Read the full story ›