A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Front Page Health WorldCRUEL OVERLORDS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Government tries to seize guardianship of baby after parents demand unvaccinated blood for surgery

'We don't want blood that is tainted by vaccination. That's the end of the deal'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 1, 2022 at 5:15pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – New Zealand's government health service has applied to remove guardianship of a 4-month-old baby boy from his parents after they demanded that his life-saving surgery can proceed only with blood that does not contain the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health New Zealand, also known as Te Whatu Ora, made a court application Monday with the Auckland High Court to transfer guardianship under the Care of Children Act so the baby can receive the operation, according to court documents reported by the New Zealand Herald.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The baby's parents recently explained their position during an interview with Liz Gunn, a broadcaster from New Zealand who has raised concerns about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

TRENDING: White House: Biden closely monitoring Elon Musk's Twitter

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Nomination of pro-abortion activist to federal judgeship on hold
World Cup 2022: Man killed in Iran for celebrating football team's loss
Meteor just crashed in the Canary Islands
E.U. cuts chief's statement about massive number of Ukrainians killed in war with Russia
French surrender firearms in record numbers during government crackdown
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×