A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

More than 900 Santas participate in 13th annual run in Germany

Participants donned red coats and hats

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 10, 2022 at 12:25pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
St. Nicholas Run in Germany (video screenshot)

St. Nicholas Run in Germany (video screenshot)

(UPI) – More than 900 people donned Santa Claus costumes in a German town to participate in the 13th annual St. Nicholas Run.

Organizers of the event in Michendorf said there were more than 900 participants in this year's fun run, which is the largest costumed running event in Germany.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Participants donned red coats and hats, and some even strapped bushy white beards to their faces to brave the cold temperatures for the run.

TRENDING: Balenciaga's side of the story

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mom convicted of child abuse for taking 12-year-old for abortion
More than 900 Santas participate in 13th annual run in Germany
Popular snowplow-naming contests drive home important message
Archaeologists find 7th-century necklace that may have adorned early female Christian leader
Girl issued an official license to keep a pet unicorn
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×