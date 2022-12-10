More than 900 Santas participate in 13th annual run in Germany

(UPI) – More than 900 people donned Santa Claus costumes in a German town to participate in the 13th annual St. Nicholas Run.

Organizers of the event in Michendorf said there were more than 900 participants in this year's fun run, which is the largest costumed running event in Germany.

Participants donned red coats and hats, and some even strapped bushy white beards to their faces to brave the cold temperatures for the run.

