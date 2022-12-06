ABC pulls 'Good Morning America' anchors off air after their sexual affair goes public

(FOX NEWS) -- ABC News has taken "GMA3: What You Need to Know" co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach off the air until executives from the Disney-owned network figure out how to deal with their tabloid-dominating extramarital affair.

ABC honchos initially planned not to discipline Holmes and Robach for their much-publicized affair, but ABC News' President Kim Godwin informed staffers on Monday morning that the "internal distraction" has become too significant, Fox News Digital has learned.

"I am going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out," Godwin told staffers during an internal call, a source close to the situation said. On Monday, a substitute "GMA3" host told viewers that Holmes and Robach "had the day off."

