A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Money Politics U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Actor leaves network after Candace Cameron Bure's 'traditional marriage' comment

'I look forward to working with creators who put no limits on the stories we tell'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 6, 2022 at 9:55pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Candace Cameron Bure (Facebook)

Candace Cameron Bure (Facebook)

(FOX NEWS) -- Great American Family actor Neal Bledsoe announced he is parting ways with the network after recent remarks made by Chief Creative Officer Candace Cameron Bure and CEO Bill Abbott.

The 41-year-old, who starred in the 2021 holiday movie "The Winter Palace" and this year's "Christmas at the Drive-In" for Great American Family, explained in a lengthy statement to Variety that he had decided to step away following Bure and Abbott's comments regarding LGBTQ+ representation in the network's movies.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"As an artist, I yearn to be proud of the work I create. But, the thought that my work could be used to deliberately discriminate against anyone horrifies and infuriates me," he said.

TRENDING: Bubba's boney finger is back

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Raphael Warnock defeats Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
'I failed you': Top pastor returns to pulpit after suspension for 'unwise' action
Former Navy SEAL trans poster boy announces de-transition
Actor leaves network after Candace Cameron Bure's 'traditional marriage' comment
Bill Maher skewers young environmentalists blaming elders for climate change
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×