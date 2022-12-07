Actor leaves network after Candace Cameron Bure's 'traditional marriage' comment

(FOX NEWS) -- Great American Family actor Neal Bledsoe announced he is parting ways with the network after recent remarks made by Chief Creative Officer Candace Cameron Bure and CEO Bill Abbott.

The 41-year-old, who starred in the 2021 holiday movie "The Winter Palace" and this year's "Christmas at the Drive-In" for Great American Family, explained in a lengthy statement to Variety that he had decided to step away following Bure and Abbott's comments regarding LGBTQ+ representation in the network's movies.

"As an artist, I yearn to be proud of the work I create. But, the thought that my work could be used to deliberately discriminate against anyone horrifies and infuriates me," he said.

