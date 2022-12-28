Airline issues stark warning after thousands of canceled flights

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Southwest Airlines canceled a majority of its flights across the U.S. on Tuesday in what CEO Bob Jordan warned would be "another tough day" as the airline continues to grapple with widespread operational disruptions.

"We had a tough day today," Jordan told the Wall Street Journal in an interview Monday evening. "In all likelihood, we’ll have another tough day tomorrow as we work our way out of this. This is the largest-scale event that I’ve ever seen."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The airline canceled 2,909 flights on Monday, amounting to 71% of its schedule, amid a winter storm impacting portions of the country. Every airline has had to cancel or delay flights over the last several days, but Southwest's totals are particularly high — drawing criticism from disgruntled passengers and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

TRENDING: Flawed study claims states with abortion limits have higher maternal death rates

Read the full story ›