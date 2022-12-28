A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money U.S.THE UNFRIENDLY SKIES
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Airline issues stark warning after thousands of canceled flights

CEO: 'This is the largest-scale event that I've ever seen'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 27, 2022 at 8:51pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Southwest Airlines canceled a majority of its flights across the U.S. on Tuesday in what CEO Bob Jordan warned would be "another tough day" as the airline continues to grapple with widespread operational disruptions.

"We had a tough day today," Jordan told the Wall Street Journal in an interview Monday evening. "In all likelihood, we’ll have another tough day tomorrow as we work our way out of this. This is the largest-scale event that I’ve ever seen."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The airline canceled 2,909 flights on Monday, amounting to 71% of its schedule, amid a winter storm impacting portions of the country. Every airline has had to cancel or delay flights over the last several days, but Southwest's totals are particularly high — drawing criticism from disgruntled passengers and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

TRENDING: Flawed study claims states with abortion limits have higher maternal death rates

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Airline issues stark warning after thousands of canceled flights
Supremes finally rule on Biden effort to dump Trump border policy
Israel to fully excavate biblical Pool of Siloam in Jerusalem
WATCH: Complete stranger gives car to teen who walks to work and school every day
Newborn survives after being left in freezing tent
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×