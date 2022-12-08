American Girl stands firm on views in body image guidebook amid heavy criticism

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – American Girl broke its silence on Thursday after facing backlash over the release of a recent girl’s guidebook that pushed children struggling with body image issues to ask their doctors for transgender support.

“The content in this book, geared for kids 10+, was developed in partnership with medical and adolescent care professionals and consistently emphasizes the importance of having conversations and discussing any feelings with parents or trusted adults,” the company said in a statement.

"We are committed to delivering content that leaves our readers feeling informed, confident, and positive about themselves,” the statement continued.

