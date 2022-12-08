A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education HealthTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

American Girl stands firm on views in body image guidebook amid heavy criticism

Pushing kids to ask doctors for transgender support

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 8, 2022 at 6:11pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
American Girl doll

American Girl doll

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – American Girl broke its silence on Thursday after facing backlash over the release of a recent girl’s guidebook that pushed children struggling with body image issues to ask their doctors for transgender support.

“The content in this book, geared for kids 10+, was developed in partnership with medical and adolescent care professionals and consistently emphasizes the importance of having conversations and discussing any feelings with parents or trusted adults,” the company said in a statement.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"We are committed to delivering content that leaves our readers feeling informed, confident, and positive about themselves,” the statement continued.

TRENDING: If Holocaust deniers don't go to hell, there is no God

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







American Girl stands firm on views in body image guidebook amid heavy criticism
ICE apologizes for 'miscalculation' of illegal immigrant data
State bans discrimination based in hairstyles, gender identity or expression
Organization pushes for new state amid 'fiscal catastrophe'
Biden admin's latest offshore wind lease sales mostly went to foreign energy companies
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×