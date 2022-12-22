Americans anticipate economic and environmental trouble in 2023

(ZEROHEDGE) – Americans aren’t feeling great about the economy and the environment in the coming year, according to the latest poll by Ipsos.

As Statista's Anna Fleck details below, out of approximately 1,000 surveyed U.S. adults, more than three-quarters said that prices in their country will increase faster than people’s wages, while around two thirds said unemployment will be higher than in 2022.

At the same time, 65 percent of respondents think it’s likely that a natural disaster will hit a city in the United States in the coming year, marking a slight uptick of 2 percent since the end of 2021. This last concern is more widespread in the U.S. than most of the other 31 countries surveyed by Ipsos on the topic, with only a higher share of respondents saying it was likely a natural disaster will occur in their countries in Indonesia (78 percent) and Turkey (66 percent).

