Amy Grant hosting same-sex wedding, Franklin Graham schools her on sin

Pop star Amy Grant, whose early years in the music industry had her focus on Christian music, recently announced that she is allowing a same-sex wedding, involving a family member, on her farm.

Which prompted noted evangelist Franklin Graham, the chief of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and the worldwide Christian ministry Samaritan's Purse, to remind her of something biblical.

"God defines what is sin, not us; and His Word is clear that homosexuality is sin," he said in a social-media statement. "We have all sinned, and in order to have a relationship with God and spend eternity with Him in Heaven, we must turn from our sin and put our faith in His Son, Jesus, Christ, who came to earth to die for our sins."

Grant has adopted the secular concept that love is love and all love is the same.

She said, "Jesus, you just narrowed it down to two things: Love God & love each other."

Amy Grant announced that she & her husband Vince Gill are going to host a same-sex wedding on their farm for her niece. Amy is quoted as saying, “Jesus you just narrowed it down to two things: love God & love each other.” https://t.co/SznCI3trDg — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 19, 2022

In a new WND column, bestselling author Larry Tomczak said of the situation: "We will give an account if we influence others wrongly. One's music can inspire millions; one's example can mislead multitudes. Youth are especially vulnerable to LGBTQ propagandists who 'promise freedom while they themselves are slaves to depravity'" (2 Peter 2:19).

The Western Journal also delivered a Bible lesson to Grant.

"God’s Word admonishes us many times that one cannot serve both God and man. ... James 4:4 states, 'You adulterous people! Do you not know that friendship with the world is enmity with God? Therefore whoever wishes to be a friend of the world makes himself an enemy of God.'"

The commentary charged, "Christian music icon Amy Grant should take this verse into serious consideration as she continues to use her vast platform to support godless perspectives."

It cited her "announcement regarding her intent, along with her country music star husband Vince Gill, to co-host the same-sex wedding of her niece…"

The Western Journal noted, "According to ChurchLeaders.com, this is not the first time Grant has openly supported homosexuality and the LGBT community. … ChurchLeaders cited a 2013 interview Grant did with the pro-gay news site 'PrideSource,' in which she referred to Christians who abide by God’s Word with regard to homosexuality as 'the religious community.'"

She said, "I know that the religious community has not been very welcoming, but I just want to stress that the journey of faith brings us into community, but it’s really about one relationship. The journey of faith is just being willing and open to have a relationship with God. And everybody is welcome. Everybody."

And, the commentary noted, "ChurchLeaders cited an even more disturbing interview that Grant gave with 'Proud Radio' host Hunter Kelly in 2021. It 'doesn’t matter how we behave. It doesn’t matter how we’re wired,' Grant said. 'We’re all our best selves when we believe to our core, 'I’m loved.' And then our creativity flourishes,' stated Grant."

The Western Journal said, "Grant is heavily implying here that people are born gay in how they are 'wired' and dangerously believes that our acts and behaviors have no impact on our standing with God. She is also implying that those afflicted with homosexual urges should not feel any kind of conviction to repent and turn from their sin so long as they believe that they are 'loved.'"

The publication, like Graham, warned Grant, "Indeed, we are loved by a God who sent His only Son, while we were yet His enemies, to die for our sins so we might be reconciled with the Father. But God cannot tolerate sin and its deliberate practice under the twisted guise of 'love.'"

Graham added, "If we love God, we will seek to obey His Word. Jesus told us, 'If you love Me, keep My commandments' (John 14:15). … The Bible says, 'Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out,' (Acts 3:19). For me, loving others also means caring about their souls and where they will spend eternity. It means loving people enough to tell them the truth from the Word of God. The authority of God’s Word is something we can never compromise on."

