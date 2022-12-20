How Anglo-Zionism turned evil

In Part 1 of this series, "The blessings of Anglo-Zionism," I described the phenomenon of Anglo-Zionism as a fruit of the common interest of Jews and Christians in the millennial prophecies of the Old Testament (Tanach). Central to those prophecies is the two house covenant in which God promises to fully reconcile the House of Judah (the Jews) and the House of Israel (the Christians) during the thousand year reign of the Messiah from the Throne of David in Jerusalem (Ezekiel 37:1-28). Historically, periods of relative harmony in Judeo-Christian relations were susceptible to being interpreted as evidence for the imminency of the return (or first appearance) of Christ, such as occurred during the "Golden Age of the Jews" in the Iberian peninsula. That manifestation in part triggered the Spanish Inquisition, which targeted millennialism (which the Roman Catholic Church termed "millenninarianism") as a heresy and which accused the Jews of "Judaising" Christians. Consistent with millennial eschatology, this cast the RCC/Holy Roman Empire in the role of the Antichrist/Beast government, which idea became a common theological presupposition of the Protestant revolution that arose in its aftermath.

Now, if Anglo-Zionism's facilitation of Christian liberty and Bible-informed populist constitutionalism was a blessing to most of the world, it was stumbling block to the leadership of every form of centralized top-down religious and political system. This included, in Christianity, Roman Catholicism, Eastern Orthodoxy and some versions of "episcopal" style protestant denominations such as Calvinism (which in its early years tried to perpetuate both top down authoritarian hierarchy and a claim of exclusivity in the path to salvation). It was not a stumbling block to Anglicanism because the Church of England embraced the doctrine of British Israelism, and indeed became its chief proponent, especially in the 19th century when it actively facilitated the return of Jews to Israel from its base Old Jerusalem (for a time the British Consulate), long before the formal establishment of "Zionism" as a Jewish political movement in 1897. (I have personally stayed at the guest house on the grounds of this Anglo-Zionist compound on three separate visits to Jerusalem.)

In the political realm, liberty-based constitutionalism was a curse to all the world's royal families, including especially those claiming a "Divine right of kings." It was also a curse to the oligarchs of the top-strata business interests such as the Dutch (and then British) East India Company, which at its zenith operated as de facto multi-national governments. And it was a curse to authoritarian quasi-Christian cults as well as quasi-religious systems such as Marxism, which envisioned a utopian social order based on ideological dogma enforced by a centralized government.

And so idealistic Anglo-Zionism reshaped the world despite these powerful adversaries – upending the old orders and spreading the concept of self-governance under the rule of law across the globe (even among the subjects of the authoritarian systems). By the dawn of the 20th century, so much had changed that its biblical vision of the two houses returning to the Holy Land in peace and harmony seemed a matter of unstoppable destiny. Then in 1917 the British Empire reclaimed the ancient promise of God to Abraham, retaking the territory itself from the Ottoman Turks, and restoring its name – Israel – back from "Syriac Palestine," the name the Romans had given it when they permanently banished the Hebrew people from it in A.D. 135. This liberation of the land was perhaps the first actual "Jubilee" since the destruction of the Temple.

Yet in that liberation of biblical proportions was the seed of re-division of the two houses. By 1948, when the British Mandate expired, British Israelism and the two house covenant had been almost entirely forgotten as the impetus for political change for the prior five centuries. The nation which then declared itself into existence represented only the House of Judah, not both houses.

Clearly from the spiritual perspective, it was not yet time for the Messiah's return, and the prior partnership of the two houses was only a foreshadowing of things to come. From the worldly perspective, the powers that Anglo-Zionism had shoved aside in pursuit of its vision had regrouped and reasserted their own plans – for wealth, power and control.

Here it is important to remember the parable of the wheat and tares in Christianity, and to acknowledge the corollary in Judaism. An evil alternative always grows alongside what God had established. In the end-times context, the mature form of the Jewish "tares" in the House of Judah are associated with the Synagogue of Satan, while the "tares" in the House of Israel are associated with the Grapes of Sodom (Deuteronomy 32:26-32, Revelation 19:11-15). Satan's strategy for neutralizing the good works of men is always defilement: Salem, the city named to honor the war-averting Christian peacemaker Roger Conant (my British ancestor) became the world capital of witchcraft; Harvard University, established to train Christian pastors, became a center for indoctrinating youths in Atheism; and the movement called Anglo-Zionism became a system for world domination by the very corrupt elites it had been designed to dethrone.

All of the not-quite dethroned powers and principalities merely bided their time, and while "in remission" coalesced around a unifying ideology/theology of their own, Cultural Marxism – the common denominator of every facet of the emerging Anti-Christ coalition: all the royals, the oligarchs, the Pope Francian "Catholics," the SPLC/ADLish "Jews," the predatory corporatists, the entire vast army of LGBT Orcs and Uruk-Hai, as well as a growing percentage of the youths of every nation – all part of that Marxist "Secular Humanist" religion that denies that it is one.

Importantly, the common ground of millennialism only ever involved SOME Jews and SOME Christians because even at the peaks of millennialist influence, both groups have always been a minority (a remnant) in much larger religious realms dominated by dogma and tradition. The Jewish realm is dominated by "Talmudic Judaism." The Christian realm (even today) is dominated by Roman Catholicism (either directly or indirectly through key doctrinal presuppositions). These two "realms" are massive religious superstructures, each built upon and drawing authority from a foundation of Scripture, but also claiming authority of their own beyond what Scripture itself expressly grants them.

I raise that point to highlight that millennialism is a threat to both these realms in addition to all the others mentioned above. All the powers of the world, including the dominant religious powers, oppose the unification of Scripture-reliant Christians and Jews in the anticipation of the Messiah's reclamation of the world. These two camps of millennialists are the two witnesses of a truth that the world does not want to hear. And because of that, the partnership they formed and fostered for 500 years has been usurped ... pending the return of the Messiah.

