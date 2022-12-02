Apple now an active collaborator with China's murderous state

China is besiege with demonstrations on daily basis as citizens there protest ongoing government-imposed COVID lockdowns taking place for God knows what reason.

Mind you, this is taking place in a nation in which the coronavirus either escaped by accident, or was released quite deliberately, from the Wuhan Laboratory. Either way, COVID-19 has killed millions worldwide in the last two years.

China, however, religiously, monitors the spread of COVID throughout the country every day and ruthlessly orders lockdowns through extreme measures. How extreme? They seal up the housing units – by welding them shut. In some lockdown centers, men, women and children are housed in units that require them to walk across floors strewn with urine.

Residents never know when they will be locked down because of a cough or slightly raised temperature.

COVID is a cruel adversity. Or is it?

Actually, no.

China is – and its partner in crime Apple, an American company.

No one in China is currently dying from COVID – but they are surely dying from the lockdowns, they are dying of fatigue from lockdowns, and now they're dying from a lack of freedom.

"We can say, we know for a fact, that Apple is covering for the government of China," Tucker Carlson said a couple of nights ago on his Fox show. "Apple is the most valuable company in the world. It's got a current market cap of trillions of dollars. Financial listings describe Apple as an American company. You can see why they do. Apple is headquartered in the United States. It was founded by Americans. To this day, it's run by an American citizen, but those facts don't tell the story. In fact, at this point, Apple is in no sense American. Apple's loyalty is to the government of China and if you think that's an overstatement, consider this:

"Earlier this month, Apple did the bidding of the Chinese government to crush domestic protests against the Communist Party there. Apple did this by disabling its permanent AirDrop feature in China and so far, only in China. It's the only country in which it's disabled. Why did Apple disable that feature in China? Well, because that feature, permanent AirDrop, allows iPhone users to communicate directly with one another without using the internet or cellular networks – both of which in a totalitarian state like China, are controlled by the government, and that means that without permanent AirDrop, it's effectively impossible for freedom-minded citizens to organize with one another. They're powerless. Apple, of course, knows this and that's why when iPhone users in China began using permanent AirDrop to complain about the Communist Party, Apple just shut it down. In other words – again, this is not an overstatement – Apple is now an active collaborator with China's murderous police state. When tanks roll into a Chinese city, Apple is rooting for the tanks."

It's a twin disaster for Americans and Chinese.

There's a word that says it Chinese – Lao Bai Xing. The ordinary people. The Chinese are not monsters. They are loving people – friends of the West, and Allies as recently as the end of World War II, before Chairman Mao victimized the Chinese people.

Mao was the monster. The British and Americans had liberated China from the Japanese, who had threatened the Chinese who fought bravely with their Allies. But then the monster entered the scene. It wasn't just Mao – it was a viral political disease called Marxism. Mao starved many, killed millions over dozens of years.

Today we're seeing those "ordinary people" in China pushing back against decades of Communist rule, expressing themselves courageously every day.

But the monster is still around – Marxism. President Xi is the most recent leader for life in the biggest country in the world, the only foreseeable existential threat to the U.S.

Unless you count some of the newer American companies – like Google and Apple.

